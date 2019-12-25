Wizz Air adds Yerevan service from late-March 2020

Wizz Air earlier this month announced service launch to Armenia, initially serving Yerevan from 20MAR20. The airline plans to operate 2 weekly flights each from Vienna and Vilnius. Following schedule is effective 30MAR20.
Vienna – Yerevan eff 20MAR20 2 weekly
W62891 VIE0540 – 1110EVN 321 15
W62892 EVN1250 – 1435VIE 321 15
Vilnius – Yerevan eff 20MAR20 2 weekly
W68049 VNO0610 – 1055EVN 320 37
W68050 EVN1130 – 1425VNO 320 37
