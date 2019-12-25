TUI Airways resumes Manchester – Varadero service from late-March 2020

TUI Airways during the week of 22DEC19’s OAG schedules update modified operation on selected service to Cuba from Manchester, for summer 2020 season. The airline from 26MAR20 plans to resume Manchester – Varadero route, last served until November 2013. Service operates 1 weekly initially (Day 4) with Boeing 787-8, switching to 787-9 on Sundays from 03MAY20.



TOM174 MAN1000 – 1440VRA 789 7

TOM175 VRA1655 – 0650+1MAN 789 7



The airline previously filed 1 weekly Manchester – Cayo Coco service from 26MAR20, which has been removed in 22DEC19’s update.