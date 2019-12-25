Delta Air Lines in recent schedule changes filed preliminary aircraft adjustment for Atlanta – Santiago de Chile route. From 24OCT20, the airline intends to operate Airbus A330-300 aircraft on this route, replacing Boeing 767-400ER aircraft. Following schedule is effective from 01NOV20.
DL147 ATL1940 – 0700+1SCL 333 D
DL146 SCL2150 – 0538+1ATL 333 D
Delta NW20 Chile Preliminary aircraft changes as of 23DEC19
