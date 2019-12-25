Qantas in February 2020 schedules another one-way Boeing 747-400ER service to the US, as it scheduled Sydney – Los Angeles one-way flight on 09FEB20. Planned operational schedule for QF099 as follows.
QF099 SYD1700 – 1150LAX 744
Qantas schedules one-way 747 Sydney – Los Angeles flight in Feb 2020
