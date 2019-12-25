JAL S20 Tokyo Narita – Honolulu aircraft changes

JAL in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Tokyo Narita – Honolulu route. From 29MAR20, 1 of 2 daily JL784/783 will be operated by 312-seater Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, until 30SEP20. Previously reported, the airline is moving 2 of 4 daily flights to Tokyo Haneda from 28MAR20 (HNL departure, HND from 29MAR20).



JL786 NRT1945 – 0805HNL 76W D

JL784 NRT2045 – 0905HNL 772 D



JL785 HNL1235 – 1620+1NRT 76W D

JL783 HNL1325 – 1710+1NRT 772 D



Airlineroute in the last few weeks highlighted the aircraft change, but did not specify this is re-configured 777-200ER service.