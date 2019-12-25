Donghai Airlines increases Darwin flights in 1Q20

Donghai Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 once again increase Shenzhen – Darwin service, which sees the 3rd weekly flight being added during Chinese New Year. The additional service is scheduled on Fridays, operating from 17JAN20 to 07FEB20.



DZ6223 SZX0010 – 0735DRW 738 357

DZ6224 DRW1535 – 2005SZX 738 5

DZ6224 DRW1850 – 2250SZX 738 37