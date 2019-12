Frontier Airlines A319 Denver 2Q20 service changes

Frontier Airlines in recent schedule update filed Airbus A319 operation changes at Denver, which would see A319 service scheduled until late-April 2020. Further changes remain likely.



The following is a list of Airbus A319-operating routes at Denver, for the month of April 2020.



Denver – Albuquerque Last A319 service on 21APR20

Denver – Calgary 18APR20

Denver – Cedar Rapids 22APR20

Denver – Charlotte 22APR20

Denver – Chicago O’Hare 22APR20 (One-time A319 service)

Denver – Dallas/Ft. Worth 18APR20

Denver – Fort Lauderdale 20APR20

Denver – Harlingen 21APR20

Denver – Knoxville 21APR20

Denver – Las Vegas 23APR20 (One-time A319 service)

Denver – Little Rock 21APR20

Denver – Los Angeles 22APR20

Denver – Madison 21APR20

Denver – Milwaukee 22APR20

Denver – Norfolk 19APR20

Denver – Oklahoma City 21APR20

Denver – Ontario 22APR20 (One-time A319 service)

Denver – Mobile Downtown 22APR20. Overall service suspended from 23APR20

Denver – Salt Lake City 22APR20

Denver – San Antonio 22APR20

Denver – San Diego 21APR20

Denver – Sioux Falls 21APR20

Denver – Tyler 20APR20. Overall service suspended from 21APR20

Denver – Wichita 22APR20