Swoop adds San Diego service from May 2020

Swoop earlier this month announced revised launch date to San Diego, as the airline schedules 2 weekly Edmonton – San Diego service, from 08MAY20. Service will increase to 3 weekly from 16JUN20, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

WO730 YEG0800 – 1028SAN 7S8 257
WO731 SAN1115 – 1543YEG 7S8 257

Day 2 operates from 16JUN20.

