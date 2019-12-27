Wizz Air at the launch of summer 2020 schedule is launching Budapest – Paris Orly, on board its new Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline will operate this operate this route on daily basis, from 29MAR20.
W62367 BUD0635 – 0850ORY 32Q D
W62368 ORY0930 – 1140BUD 32Q D
Wizz Air adds Budapest – Paris Orly service from late-March 2020
