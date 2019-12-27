T'Way Air 1Q20 Jeju – Hong Kong service changes

T’Way Air in recent weeks filed service changes for Jeju – Hong Kong route, as the airline suspends this route from 05JAN20 to 28MAR20. However, the airline will continue to operate 3 weekly flights during Chinese New Year, from 22JAN20 to 02FEB20.



TW193 CJU2200 – 0030+1HKG 737 5

TW193 CJU2200 – 0050+1HKG 737 7

TW193 CJU2215 – 0045+1HKG 737 3



TW194 HKG0235 – 0635CJU 737 146