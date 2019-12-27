Aeroflot W20 Long-Haul changes as of 26DEC19

Aeroflot this week extended schedule listing into winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Initial long-haul changes include the following.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing eff 25OCT20 Preliminary listing displaying all Beijing service consolidated at Daxing Airport (PKX), 2 daily

SU200 SVO1150 – 0030+1PKX 359 D

SU204 SVO2120 – 0950+1PKX 77W D



SU201 PKX0215 – 0540SVO 359 D

SU205 PKX1150 – 1510SVO 77W D



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Colombo eff 25OCT20 Aeroflot mainline operating once again, replacing Rossiya in W19. 5 weekly A330-200

SU284 SVO2205 – 0905+1CMB 332 x23

SU285 CMB1045 – 1730SVO 332 x34



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Los Angeles eff 25OCT20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male eff 25OCT20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300, 5 weekly (daily from 21DEC20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Osaka Kansai eff 25OCT20 Service operates 3 weekly in winter season, instead of 4 in summer. A350-900XWB operating

SU268 SVO1945 – 1135+1KIX 359 246

SU269 KIX1305 – 1725SVO 359 246