Turkish Airlines 2Q20 Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Riyadh service changes

Turkish Airlines in the 2nd quarter of 2020 plans to adjust Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Riyadh service, reflected in recent schedule update. From 23APR20 to 17MAY20, this route will be temporary suspended. From 18MAY20, service will increase from 4 to 7 weekly.



Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route.



TK146 SAW2125 – 0130+1RUH 738 D

TK147 RUH0240 – 0655SAW 738 D