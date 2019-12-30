Air India adds Mumbai – London Stansted service from late-Feb 2020

Posted

Air India from February 2020 is expanding service to London, as the carrier opened reservation for Mumbai – London Stansted route last week. From 20FEB20, Boeing 787-8 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.

AI133 BOM0955 – 1400STN 788 146
AI132 STN1530 – 0550+1BOM 788 146

This service is currently filed until 28MAR20 inclusive.

