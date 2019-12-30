Aeroflot in Northern winter 2020 season plans to resume Mainline operation on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Denpasar route, replacing Rossiya Airlines service. From 28OCT20, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly.
SU296 SVO0145 – 1910DPS 359 x247
SU297 DPS2055 – 0525+1SVO 359 135
SU297 DPS2110 – 0525+1SVO 359 6
Aeroflot last served this route with Mainline aircraft until March 2012, and suspended the service from March 2012 to October 2018.
Aeroflot resumes Mainline Denpasar service in NW20
