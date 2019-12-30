American Airlines during the month of September 2020 is temporary adjusting Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam service, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on this route. From Dallas, the 787 will operate from 09SEP20 to 26SEP20, replacing 777-200ER.
AA220 DFW1545 – 0815+1AMS 789 D
AA221 AMS1020 – 1345DFW 789 D
American Sep 2020 Dallas – Amsterdam aircraft changes
