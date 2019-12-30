El Al S20 Amsterdam aircraft changes

El Al Israel Airlines in the second half of summer 2020 season is adjusting operational aircraft on Tel Aviv – Amsterdam route during peak season, compared to the same period in 2019. From 13JUL20 to 23OCT20, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route 3 times weekly, replacing 777-200ER.



LY337 TLV0610 – 1015AMS 789 135

LY337 TLV0610 – 1015AMS 739 247

LY339 TLV1600 – 2005AMS 739 x56



LY338 AMS1150 – 1720TLV 789 135

LY338 AMS1150 – 1720TLV 739 247

LY336 AMS2115 – 0245+1TLV 739 x56