Russian carrier PegasFly from January 2020 plans to add Vladivostok – Seoul Incheon route, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. The airline previously scheduled to operate this route from 28OCT19. Planned 4 weekly schedule as follows.
EO657 VVO2205 – 2325ICN E90 x357
EO658 ICN0025 – 0330VVO E90 x146
PegasFly moves Vladivostok – Seoul launch to Jan 2020
