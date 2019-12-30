China Airlines since November 2019 filed frequency changes for Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong route, as the airline cancelled planned 10th daily flight, CI913/914, for most of winter season. CI913/914 is only operating during following period: 27OCT19 – 03NOV19, 10NOV19, 20DEC19 – 02JAN20, 17JAN20 – 03FEB20.
CI913 TPE1330 – 1540HKG EQV D
CI914 HKG1640 – 1825TPE EQV D
China Airlines W19 Taipei – Hong Kong frequency variations
