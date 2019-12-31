Etihad expands seasonal Borg el Arab / Salalah flights in S20

Etihad Airways in summer 2020 season is expanding seasonal service for Borg el Arab and Salalah, as the airline plans additional flights, compared to summer 2019.



Abu Dhabi – Borg el Arab 25JUN20 – 15SEP20 Increase from 4 weekly in S19 to 5 weekly. Operation also extended by 3 weeks, compared to 02JUL19 to 31AUG19 in S19

EY660 AUH1355 – 1540HBE 32S x13

EY661 HBE1635 – 2225AUH 32S x13



Abu Dhabi – Salalah 25JUN20 – 15SEP20 Increase from 4 weekly in S19 to 5 weekly. Operation also extended by 3 weeks, compared to 02JUL19 to 31AUG19 in S19

EY390 AUH0815 – 1000SLL 32S x13

EY391 SLL1055 – 1240AUH 32S X13