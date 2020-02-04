Air China / Shenzhen Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Long-Haul changes as of 0330GMT 04FEB20

Air China in the last 24 hours gradually updated its operational schedule for long-haul routes, for the month of February and March 2020. As of 0330GMT 04FEB20, planned adjustment as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Note for routes listed with "schedule removed", it may either mean cancelled, or the airline stopped accepting new reservations. Flights to/from US is closed for reservation until 28MAR20 inclusive, although the airline is still operating certain flights.



Beijing Capital – Athens16FEB20 – 28FEB20 Temporary suspension (previously filed)

Beijing Capital – Auckland 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (CA moves forward seasonal adjustment by 1 month)

Beijing Capital – Copenhagen 10FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Beijing Capital – Delhi 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Beijing Capital – Dubai

12FEB20 – 03MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Beijing Capital – Geneva 09FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Beijing Capital – Houston 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Beijing Capital – Houston – Panama City 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Beijing Capital – Islamabad 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (CA already planned 4 weekly 12FEB20 – 02MAR20 for seasonal adjustment)

Beijing Capital – London Heathrow

05FEB20 – 10FEB20 Schedule lists 14 weekly instead of 17 (CA787/788 removed from schedule)

11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Schedule lists 10 weekly instead of 17 (CA855/856 lists 3 weekly instead of 7, CA787/788 removed)



Beijing Capital – Los Angeles Reduce from 12-14 weekly to following

03FEB20 – 11FEB20 7 weekly

12FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly

eff 01MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER



Beijing Capital – Madrid 14FEB20 – 28FEB20 2 weekly schedule removed (2 weekly Beijing Capital – Madrid – Sao Paulo Guarulhos unchanged)

Beijing Capital – Melbourne 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily schedule removed

Beijing Capital – Milan Malpensa 31JAN20 – 28APR20 1 daily service cancelled

Beijing Capital – Moscow Sheremetyevo 11FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3-4 weekly

Beijing Capital – Munich 12FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduced from 7 to 3-4 weekly

Beijing Capital – Newark 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly schedule removed

Beijing Capital – New York JFK

02FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

11FEB20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces 747-8I, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Beijing Capital – Rome 31JAN20 – 28APR20 1 daily service cancelled

Beijing Capital – San Francisco 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed

Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg 07FEB20 – 24FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Beijing Capital – Sydney

05FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily schedule removed

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER continues to operate in March, replacing A330-300



Beijing Capital – Vancouver 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Beijing Capital – Warsaw 14FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Beijing Capital – Washington Dulles 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly schedule removed

Chengdu – Frankfurt 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Chengdu – London Heathrow 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Chengdu – Paris CDG 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Chengdu – Sydney 03FEB20 – 28FEB20 3 weekly schedule removed

Hangzhou – Rome 31JAN20 – 28APR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 weekly to following

11FEB20 – 20FEB20 3 weekly

23FEB20 – 01MAR20 5 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – London Gatwick 12FEB20 – 02MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Milan Malpensa 31JAN20 – 28APR20 1 daily service cancelled

Shanghai Pu Dong – Munich 11FEB20 – 05MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Frankfurt 07FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly schedule removed

Shenzhen – London Heathrow 12FEB20 – 22MAR20 Shenzhen Airlines service reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Los Angeles 03FEB20 – 29MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed