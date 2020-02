Japanese carriers Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China service changes

Japanese carriers in the last 24 hours gradually announced service changes to Mainland China, for service in February and March 2020. Latest adjustment as of 04FEB20 as follows.

ANA

Tokyo Haneda – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously cancelled until 29FEB20)

JAL

Nagoya Chubu – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Beijing Capital 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Beijing Capital 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Dalian 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 daily service cancelled (JAL continues to operate Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Hongqiao route)

Jetstar Japan

Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled