Ethiopian Airlines Feb 2020 Mainland China aircraft changes as of 04FEB20

Ethiopian Airlines this week filed aircraft changes to Mainland China, for the month of February 2020. In addition to previously reported frequency reduction, the airline is switching from Boeing 777 and A350 to Boeing 787-8, resulting in capacity reduction.



Addis Ababa – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 29FEB20 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB, planned reduction from 7 to 5 weekly unchanged

Addis Ababa – Guangzhou 07FEB20 – 29FEB20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Addis Ababa – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB, planned reduction from 7 to 5 weekly unchanged