Shanghai Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Intl / Regional Service adjustment as of 04FEB20

Shanghai Airlines in the last few days filed service changes for International and regional service (Excluding Hong Kong and Macau, reported yesterday), for the month of February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 04FEB20 as follows.



Dayong – Busan 02FEB20 – 03MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Guangzhou – Nagoya 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Shanghai Hongqiao – Seoul Gimpo 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed

Shanghai Hongqiao – Tokyo Haneda 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed (except 08FEB20, 09FEB20, 10FEB20, 15FEB20, 16FEB20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok Reduce from 35 weekly to

12FEB20 – 29FEB20 Up to 11 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Budapest 15FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Busan 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Chengdu – Budapest 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Krabi Service operates until 08FEB20, instead of 17FEB20

Shanghai Pu Dong – Kuala Lumpur 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Shanghai Pu Dong – Osaka Kansai 01FEB20 – 31MAR20 1 daily schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Phuket eff 13FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly (7 weekly from 18FEB20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Haneda eff 15FEB20 3 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Toyama 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Xi’An – Budapest 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Wenzhou – Bangkok 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Wenzhou – Nagoya 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Wenzhou – Shizuoka 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Zhengzhou – Phuket 03FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly schedule removed