Shanghai Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Intl / Regional Service adjustment as of 04FEB20

Shanghai Airlines in the last few days filed service changes for International and regional service (Excluding Hong Kong and Macau, reported yesterday), for the month of February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 04FEB20 as follows.
Dayong – Busan 02FEB20 – 03MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed
Guangzhou – Nagoya 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Shanghai Hongqiao – Seoul Gimpo 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed
Shanghai Hongqiao – Tokyo Haneda 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed (except 08FEB20, 09FEB20, 10FEB20, 15FEB20, 16FEB20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok Reduce from 35 weekly to
12FEB20 – 29FEB20 Up to 11 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Budapest 15FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed
Shanghai Pu Dong – Busan 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed
Shanghai Pu Dong – Chengdu – Budapest 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly schedule removed
Shanghai Pu Dong – Krabi Service operates until 08FEB20, instead of 17FEB20
Shanghai Pu Dong – Kuala Lumpur 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Shanghai Pu Dong – Osaka Kansai 01FEB20 – 31MAR20 1 daily schedule removed
Shanghai Pu Dong – Phuket eff 13FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly (7 weekly from 18FEB20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Haneda eff 15FEB20 3 weekly schedule removed
Shanghai Pu Dong – Toyama 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Xi’An – Budapest 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed
Wenzhou – Bangkok 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed
Wenzhou – Nagoya 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed
Wenzhou – Shizuoka 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed
Zhengzhou – Phuket 03FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly schedule removed
