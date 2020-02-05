American / United Feb 2020 Hong Kong service update as of 0200GMT 05FEB20

American carriers in the last 24 hours gradually closed reservation for flights to Hong Kong, for most dates in February 2020. As of 0200GMT 05FEB20, affected service includes the following.

American Airlines

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 20FEB20 1 daily service closed for reservation

Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 20FEB20 1 daily service closed for reservation

United

San Francisco – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 22FEB20 1-2 daily service closed for reservation (UA previously planned to reduce overall service to 1 daily from 17FEB20)



United already filed cancellation for Newark – Hong Kong 3 weekly service between 08FEB20 and 28MAR20.