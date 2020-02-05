China Eastern closes Brisbane bookings in NS20

China Eastern in Northern summer 2020 season filed inventory changes for Shanghai Pu Dong – Brisbane route. Filed in the system in the last few days, the airline has closed bookings for this route, from 29MAR20 to 24OCT20. This route is scheduled 4 times weekly with A330-200.



MU715 PVG2110 – 0900+1BNE 332 x146

MU716 BNE1100 – 1940PVG 332 x257