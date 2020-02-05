China Eastern closes Brisbane bookings in NS20

By Jim Liu

Posted

China Eastern in Northern summer 2020 season filed inventory changes for Shanghai Pu Dong – Brisbane route. Filed in the system in the last few days, the airline has closed bookings for this route, from 29MAR20 to 24OCT20. This route is scheduled 4 times weekly with A330-200.

MU715 PVG2110 – 0900+1BNE 332 x146
MU716 BNE1100 – 1940PVG 332 x257

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.