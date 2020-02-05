Air India on Tuesday (04FEB20) announced service cancellation on Delhi – Hong Kong route, effective from 08FEB20 (from Delhi). The cancellation currently scheduled until 28MAR20, as reservation is available for travel on/after 29MAR20.
AI310 DEL2315 – 0630+1HKG 788 x135
AI314 DEL2315 – 0630+1HKG 788 135
AI315 HKG0745 – 1105DEL 788 246
AI317 HKG0745 – 1105DEL 788 x246
Air India Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong cancellations as of 04FEB20
