Air India Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong cancellations as of 04FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India on Tuesday (04FEB20) announced service cancellation on Delhi – Hong Kong route, effective from 08FEB20 (from Delhi). The cancellation currently scheduled until 28MAR20, as reservation is available for travel on/after 29MAR20.

AI310 DEL2315 – 0630+1HKG 788 x135
AI314 DEL2315 – 0630+1HKG 788 135

AI315 HKG0745 – 1105DEL 788 246
AI317 HKG0745 – 1105DEL 788 x246

