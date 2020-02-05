Sun d'Or adds Cluj seasonal service from late-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Sun d’Or in summer 2020 season plans to offer new scheduled charter flight to Romania, with the offering of Tel Aviv – Cluj route. Subject to Government Approval, the airline to operate Boeing 737-800 twice weekly, from 27MAY20 to 11OCT20 (one weekly from 14SEP20).

LY5155 TLV1210 – 1525CLJ 738 7
LY5155 TLV1330 – 1645CLJ 738 3

LY5156 CLJ1630 – 1935TLV 738 7
LY5156 CLJ1750 – 2055TLV 738 3

Day 7 operates until 13SEP20.


