Turkish Airlines this week opened reservation for Istanbul – Vancouver service, marking the addition of its 3rd Canadian route. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on this route from 09JUN20, 3 times weekly.
TK075 IST1405 – 1550YVR 789 247
TK076 YVR1720 – 1450+1IST 789 247
Reservation is currently available until 22OCT20 inclusive.
Turkish Airlines schedules Vancouver launch in June 2020
Posted
Turkish Airlines this week opened reservation for Istanbul – Vancouver service, marking the addition of its 3rd Canadian route. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on this route from 09JUN20, 3 times weekly.