Uzbekistan Airways S20 New York service adjustment

Uzbekistan Airways in recent schedule update filed service changes for Tashkent – New York JFK service, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. For summer 2020 season, the airline now schedules 3 weekly flights from late-April to early-October 2020, approximately 4 weeks shorter than previous planned. The airline also plans to offer 4th weekly flight in the second half of July 2020.

29MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly (Day 47)
27APR20 – 16JUL20 3 weekly (Day 247)
17JUL20 – 01AUG20 4 weekly (Additional service on Day 5 from Tashkent)
02AUG20 – 04OCT20 3 weekly (Day 247)
05OCT20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly (Day 47)

HY101 TAS0705 – 1055JFK 787 247
HY101 TAS1920 – 2330JFK 787 5

HY102 JFK1255 – 0955+1TAS 787 247
HY102 JFK0130 – 2230TAS 787 6

