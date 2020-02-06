American Airlines adds New York LaGuardia – Oklahoma City service from June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

American Airlines from June 2020 is adding new service from New York LaGuardia, where the airline schedules New York LaGuardia – Oklahoma City route. From 04JUN20, this route will be served by Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft, on daily basis.

AA4635 LGA1859 – 2139OKC E75 D
AA4486 OKC0603 – 1030LGA E75 D