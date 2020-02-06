American Airlines from June 2020 is adding new service from New York LaGuardia, where the airline schedules New York LaGuardia – Oklahoma City route. From 04JUN20, this route will be served by Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft, on daily basis.
AA4635 LGA1859 – 2139OKC E75 D
AA4486 OKC0603 – 1030LGA E75 D
American Airlines adds New York LaGuardia – Oklahoma City service from June 2020
Posted
American Airlines from June 2020 is adding new service from New York LaGuardia, where the airline schedules New York LaGuardia – Oklahoma City route. From 04JUN20, this route will be served by Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft, on daily basis.