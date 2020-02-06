CM Airlines last week added new domestic route, which saw the inaugural of La Ceiba – Roatan service on 28JAN20. This route is operated by Let 410 aircraft, 3 times weekly.
CC3083 LCE0930 – 0950RTB L4T 24
CC3083 LCE1330 – 1350RTB L4T 7
CC3082 RTB1130 – 1150LCE L4T 24
CC3082 RTB1300 – 1320LCE L4T 7
CM Airlines adds La Ceiba – Roatan service from late-Jan 2020
