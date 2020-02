China Southern Mar - Jun 2020 International inventory update as of 06FEB20

China Southern during Northern summer 2020 season has closed reservations for various long-haul service, mostly between late-March and late-June 2020. As of 1130GMT 06FEB20, following long-haul routes are not available for reservation.



Beijing Daxing – Istanbul 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Adelaide 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 5 weekly

Guangzhou – Changsha – Nairobi 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Christchurch 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Frankfurt 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly (replacing 1-stop via Changsha)

Guangzhou – Kunming – Islamabad 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Nairobi 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Perth 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Rome 29APR20 – 18JUN20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Sanya – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Sydney 29MAR20 – 19JUN20

Guangzhou – Urumqi – Vienna 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Wuhan – Rome 29APR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Shenzhen – Dubai 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 4 weekly

Shenzhen – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Shenzhen – Moscow Sheremetyevo 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 4 weekly

Urumqi – Baku 29MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly

Urumqi – Dubai 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 4 weekly

Urumqi – Islamabad 29MAR20 – 27APR20 4 weekly

Urumqi – Lahore 29MAR20 – 28APR20 3 weekly

Zhengzhou – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly



Selected service not available for reservation:

Guangzhou – Auckland 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 of 7 weekly not available for reservation

Guangzhou – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 of 10 weekly not available for reservation

Guangzhou – Sydney 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 of 10 weekly not available for reservation



Certain service to North America is also not available for reservation between 29MAR20 and 19JUN20.



Previously reported status for Wuhan, as reservation closed between late-March and late-June 2020:

Wuhan – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Wuhan – Dubai 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – Ho Chi Minh City 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 1 daily

Wuhan – Istanbul 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 17JUN20 3 weekly (Service switches to London Gatwick from 19JUN20)

Wuhan – Moscow Sheremetyevo 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – Nagoya 2 weekly schedule not listed on/after 29MAR20

Wuhan – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly (Previously highlighted, CZ to operate 777-300ER in summer season, replacing 787-9)

Wuhan – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly

Wuhan – Rome 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – San Francisco 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly

Wuhan – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 4 weekly