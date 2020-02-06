China Eastern Mar - Jun 2020 Australia / US service changes as of 06FEB20

China Eastern this week filed service changes for Australia and US, as the airline modified changes up to late-June 2020. Planned changes as of 1200GMT 06FEB20 as follow.



Beijing Capital – Hangzhou – Sydney eff 04FEB20 3 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled to cancel from 11MAR20)

Beijing Capital – Nanjing – Sydney 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly cancelled

Kunming – Sydney 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly cancelled (since 05FEB20, however the airline in January closed reservation for travel on/after 26FEB20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Brisbane Previously reported, reservation for 4 weekly service closed for entire Northern summer 2020

Shanghai Pu Dong – Chicago O’Hare 29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Honolulu Service cancelled since 03FEB20. Previously the airline plans gradual withdraw on this route (2 of 6 weekly open for booking from 29MAR20, All service closed from 18JUN20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-9 operating

Shanghai Pu Dong – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – San Francisco 29MAR20 – 23APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Xi’An – Wuhan – Sydney 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly cancelled (since 24JAN20)