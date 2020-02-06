China Eastern Mar - Jun 2020 Australia / US service changes as of 06FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

China Eastern this week filed service changes for Australia and US, as the airline modified changes up to late-June 2020. Planned changes as of 1200GMT 06FEB20 as follow.

Beijing Capital – Hangzhou – Sydney eff 04FEB20 3 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled to cancel from 11MAR20)
Beijing Capital – Nanjing – Sydney 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
Kunming – Sydney 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly cancelled (since 05FEB20, however the airline in January closed reservation for travel on/after 26FEB20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Brisbane Previously reported, reservation for 4 weekly service closed for entire Northern summer 2020
Shanghai Pu Dong – Chicago O’Hare 29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Honolulu Service cancelled since 03FEB20. Previously the airline plans gradual withdraw on this route (2 of 6 weekly open for booking from 29MAR20, All service closed from 18JUN20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-9 operating
Shanghai Pu Dong – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – San Francisco 29MAR20 – 23APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Xi’An – Wuhan – Sydney 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly cancelled (since 24JAN20)

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.