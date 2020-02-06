Emirates / Etihad Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong service as of 1640GMT 06FEB20

Emirates and Etihad Airways in the last 24 hours further reduces Hong Kong service for the month of February and March 2020. As of 1640GMT 06FEB20, latest adjustment as follows. All adjustment remains subject to change.

Emirates

Dubai – Hong Kong Service reduction

EK382/383 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled (Previous plan: 777-300ER replaces A380 10FEB20 – 11MAR20)

EK386/387 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled (Previous plan: A380 service cancelled 12FEB20 – 12MAR20 with exceptions)



With this latest adjustment, the airline’s nonstop service during 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 period is 1 daily A380, in addition to 1 daily A380 service via Bangkok.

Etihad

Abu Dhabi – Hong Kong 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating