HK Express this past week announced additional service changes, for the month of February and March 2020. As of 06FEB20, planned changes include the following.
Hong Kong – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Ningbo 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Saipan 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Shimojishima 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Taichung 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled
HK Express Feb/Mar 2020 service changes as of 06FEB20
