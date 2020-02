Hong Kong Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 service changes as of 06FEB20

Hong Kong Airlines yesterday (06FEB20) announced planned operation changes for the period of 10FEB20 – 28MAR20. Planned changes as of 06FEB20 as follows.



Hong Kong – Bangkok 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 31 to 18 weekly

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital Reduce from 3 daily to

29JAN20 – 09FEB20 2 daily

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily



Hong Kong – Chengdu 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Chongqing 31JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Denpasar 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Hong Kong – Guiyang 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Haikou 30JAN20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Hangzhou 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Kagoshima 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Male 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Nanjing

29JAN20 – 11FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

12FEB20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly service cancelled (Except 14FEB20)



Hong Kong – Okayama 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Okinawa 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Sanya

04FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

11FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled



Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17-19 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Yonago 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

The airline plans to reduce Hong Kong – Sapporo New Chitose service from 9 to 7 weekly, however this is not yet reflected in the system. Prior to ongoing development, the airline already reduced Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon from 12 to 4 weekly.