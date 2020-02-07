Indonesian carrier Batik Air towards the end of Northern winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Jakarta – Taipei Taoyuan frequencies. From 18FEB20 to 31MAR20 (Jakarta departure), overall service reduces from 7 to 3 weekly.
ID7624 CGK1640 – 2300TPE 739 367
ID7625 TPE0005 – 0430CGK 739 147
Batik Air reduces Taipei flights in Feb/Mar 2020
