EVA Air moves Milan / Phuket launch to May/June 2020

EVA Air in this week’s schedule update is delaying service launch to Milan, and planned service resumption to Phuket. Latest adjustment as of 0930GMT 07FEB20 as follows. Exact launch date remains uncertain, despite guidance based on inventory update.



Taipei Taoyuan – Milan Malpensa Planned 4 weekly service from 18FEB20 tentatively delayed to 18MAY20. Due to Italian NOTAM guidance, reservation is closed 18FEB20 – 27APR20, however the airline has additionally suspended booking for 28APR20 – 16MAY20

BR071 TPE2340 – 0715+1MXP 77W x357

BR072 MXP1150 – 0630+1TPE 77W x146



Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket Planned 3 weekly service from 02APR20 tentatively delayed to 23JUN20. Reservation closed for travel 02APR20 – 20JUN20

BR241 TPE1105 – 1420HKT 332 246

BR242 HKT1530 – 2100TPE 332 246