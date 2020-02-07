Singapore Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to expand codeshare service with Lufthansa. From 29MAR20, additional 4 routes operated by the latter will carry SQ-coded flight numbers.
Singapore Airlines operated by Lufthansa
Frankfurt – Manchester
Frankfurt – Salzburg
Munich – Copenhagen
Munich – Prague
Singapore Airlines expands Lufthansa codeshare from late-March 2020
