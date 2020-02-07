Aeroflot this week opened reservation for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Singapore service, as the airline resumes operation on 25OCT20. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to operate this route 5 times weekly.
SU280 SVO1940 – 1055+1SIN 359 x46
SU281 SIN1230 – 1830SVO 359 x57
The Skyteam carrier previously served Singapore via Bangkok with Ilyushin Il96 aircraft, until March 2003.
Aeroflot resumes Singapore service from late-Oct 2020
