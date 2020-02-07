Qatar Airways March 2020 Mainland China aircraft changes as of 07FEB20

Qatar Airways as of Friday 07FEB20 filed aircraft changes for service to Mainland China for the month of March 2020, as the airline tentatively resumes service on 01MAR20.



Doha – Beijing Capital 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (Except 29MAR20)

Doha – Chongqing 02MAR20 – 25MAR20 A330-200 replaces -300, 3 weekly

Doha – Guangzhou 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 A330-200 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Hangzhou 01MAR20 – 01APR20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly (A330-200 on 01APR20)

Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 01MAR20 – 01APR20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (A330-200 on 01MAR20 and 30MAR20)



Doha – Chengdu will continue to be served by A330-200 3 times a week, upon service resumption on 03MAR20.