Air Senegal today (07FEB20) filed European service expansion for summer 2020 season, including the addition of Geneva service. Planned adjustment as follows.
Dakar – Barcelona – Marseille – Dakar 28JUN20 – 06SEP20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly
HC405 DSS0015 – 0700BCN0835 – 0945MRS1110 – 1425DSS 330 x235
Dakar – Geneva eff 18JUN20 New route, 3 weekly A321
HC409 DSS0040 – 0825GVA 321 146
HC410 GVA0955 – 1350DSS 321 146
Air Senegal expands European service; Geneva launch in June 2020
Posted
Air Senegal today (07FEB20) filed European service expansion for summer 2020 season, including the addition of Geneva service. Planned adjustment as follows.