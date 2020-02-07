Air Senegal expands European service; Geneva launch in June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal today (07FEB20) filed European service expansion for summer 2020 season, including the addition of Geneva service. Planned adjustment as follows.

Dakar – Barcelona – Marseille – Dakar 28JUN20 – 06SEP20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly
HC405 DSS0015 – 0700BCN0835 – 0945MRS1110 – 1425DSS 330 x235

Dakar – Geneva eff 18JUN20 New route, 3 weekly A321
HC409 DSS0040 – 0825GVA 321 146
HC410 GVA0955 – 1350DSS 321 146