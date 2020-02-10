Korean Air in summer 2020 season once again schedules regular charter service to Norway, as the Skyteam member operates Airbus A330-200 aircraft on Seoul Incheon – Oslo route. The airline plans to operate this service on weekly basis.
KE9915 ICN1200 – 1540OSL 332 5 19JUN20 – 14AUG20
KE9916 OSL1805 – 1030+1ICN 332 5 26JUN20 – 21AUG20
Korean Air S20 Oslo scheduled charter overview
