Korean Air S20 Oslo scheduled charter overview

By Jim Liu

Korean Air in summer 2020 season once again schedules regular charter service to Norway, as the Skyteam member operates Airbus A330-200 aircraft on Seoul Incheon – Oslo route. The airline plans to operate this service on weekly basis.

KE9915 ICN1200 – 1540OSL 332 5 19JUN20 – 14AUG20
KE9916 OSL1805 – 1030+1ICN  332 5 26JUN20 – 21AUG20