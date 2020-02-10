Asiana Airlines S20 Los Angeles aircraft changes as of 07FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles route, for summer 2020 season. By May 2020, the airline once again operates Airbus A380 service for its 2 daily flights.

OZ204/203 aircraft variations
29MAR20 – 14APR20 A350-900XWB
15APR20 – 11MAY20 777-200ER
12MAY20 – 24OCT20 A380

OZ202 ICN1440 – 0950LAX 388 D
OZ204 ICN2040 – 1600LAX 388 D

OZ201 LAX1210 – 1735+1ICN 388 D
OZ203 LAX2300 – 0420+2ICN 388 D

