Air Canada suspends Mainland China bookings in March 2020

Air Canada in the last few days suspended reservations for flights to Mainland China, for travel between 01MAR20 and 27MAR20. Reservation for travel during this period is no longer available.



Montreal – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9

Vancouver – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-9

Vancouver – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9