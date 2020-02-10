Cathay Pacific extends Vancouver – New York booking to late-Feb 2020

Cathay Pacific as of 0400GMT 10FEB20 extended bookings for Vancouver – New York JFK route. The oneWorld member last week closed reservation for travel between 18FEB20 and 27MAR20, however the airline has re-opened reservations, for travel between 18FEB20 and 22FEB20.



CX888 YVR2205 – 0605+1JFK 77W

CX865 JFK2035 – 2345YVR 77W



Note the airline last week says it intends to close this sector from 19FEB20.



