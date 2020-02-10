Air Canada last month (January 2020) filed additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft service during summer 2020 season, including service to The Bahamas. Planned operation as follows.
Montreal – Halifax eff 01MAY20 1 daily (11 weekly from 01OCT20)
Montreal – Nassau 02MAY20 – 24OCT20 1 weekly
Montreal – Vancouver eff 01JUN20 1 daily (2 daily from 01OCT20; one-time A220 from Montreal scheduled on 22FEB20)
Toronto – Halifax eff 01MAY20 1 daily
Toronto – Vancouver 15JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily (one-time A220 from Vancouver scheduled on 24FEB20)
Previously reported new A220 routes for summer season:
Montreal – Denver eff 01MAY20 1 daily A220-300 (replacing CRJ900)
Montreal – Seattle eff 04MAY20 1 daily A220-300
Toronto – San Jose CA eff 04MAY20 1 daily A220-300
Air Canada expands A220 network in S20
