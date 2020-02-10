Cathay Pacific / Cathay Dragon Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China service changes as of 10FEB20

Cathay Pacific late last week filed additional service changes to Mainland China, as the airline cancels its own operation on Hong Kong – Beijing Capital and Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong service, from 09FEB20. The airline previously filed reduction from 21 weekly to 7 weekly flights for both services.
As a result, Cathay Dragon will be only serving following flights to Mainland China, between 10FEB20 and 28MAR20, including additional service reductions for Shanghai Pu Dong.
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 42 to 14 weekly
Hong Kong – Chengdu eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 70 to 7 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)
Hong Kong – Xiamen eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
For 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 period, Cathay Pacific/Cathay Dragon operates 39 weekly flights to Mainland China.