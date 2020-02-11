Mahan Air cancels Mainland China flights in Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Iranian carrier Mahan Air during the month of February 2020 is cancelling service to Mainland China, as reservation is not available for the month of February 2020. The airline’s ticket sales for flights to Mainland China is available on/after 01MAR20 for the moment.

Tehran Imam Khomeini – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly A340-300
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Guangzhou 06FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly A340-600
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly A340-600
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Shenzhen 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 2 weekly A340-600

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.