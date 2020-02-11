Mahan Air cancels Mainland China flights in Feb 2020

Iranian carrier Mahan Air during the month of February 2020 is cancelling service to Mainland China, as reservation is not available for the month of February 2020. The airline’s ticket sales for flights to Mainland China is available on/after 01MAR20 for the moment.



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly A340-300

Tehran Imam Khomeini – Guangzhou 06FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly A340-600

Tehran Imam Khomeini – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly A340-600

Tehran Imam Khomeini – Shenzhen 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 2 weekly A340-600