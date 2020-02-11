Mahan Air adds Kish Island – Sulaymaniyah service from Jan 2020

Mahan Air last month launched new service to Iraq, as the airline inaugurated Kish Island – Sulaymaniyah service on 19JAN20. This route is served twice weekly, on board Airbus A310 aircraft. Note the airline does not operate this route between 05FEB20 and 08MAR20.

Following schedule effective 09MAR20 – 18MAR20.

W55120 KIH1150 – 1330ISU 310 37
W55121 ISU0820 – 1050KIH 310 37

